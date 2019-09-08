New Iberia maintains Class 2 fire rating in latest review

During a recent review by Property Insurance Association of Louisiana, the city of New Iberia was advised that the city had maintained its Class 2 fire rating that will continue to apply for residential and commercial properties. New Iberia has maintained a 2 rating since 2003.
The state of Louisiana grades on a scale of 1-10 with a class rating of 1 being the best.
“I would like to personally thank the men and women of the New Iberia Fire Department for their hard work and dedication to our great city,” Fire Chief Gordon Copell said. “I would also like to thank LAWCO for providing their cooperation during this survey.”