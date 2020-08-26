The city of New Iberia has issued a city-wide curfew for local residents tonight due to the effects of Hurricane Laura.
According to the city, the curfew is in effect beginning tonight at 10 p.m. and will last until 6 a.m.
If extended, another press release will be sent. Emergency personnel will be allowed on the roadways during the set curfew times. The New Iberia Police Department reminds citizens to stay safe throughout the storm including during the aftermath.
The non-emergency number for the New Iberia Police Department is 369-2306.