A house party that rolled into the early hours of Sunday morning on Field Street in New Iberia ended in gunfire, sending two people to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.

According to a NIPD spokeswoman, officers were called to the 500 block of Field Street after receiving a report of shots being fired around 5 a.m. When they arrived, they found a large crowd of people and a male victim who had been shot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another man, identified as Chester Nora Jr., also arrived at the hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Nora was later arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. He was subsequently booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.

According to the NIPD spokeswoman, the shooting is still under investigation. Mmore arrests are expected.

Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.

