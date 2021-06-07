A house party that rolled into the early hours of Sunday morning on Field Street in New Iberia ended in gunfire, sending two people to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.
According to a NIPD spokeswoman, officers were called to the 500 block of Field Street after receiving a report of shots being fired around 5 a.m. When they arrived, they found a large crowd of people and a male victim who had been shot.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Another man, identified as Chester Nora Jr., also arrived at the hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Nora was later arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. He was subsequently booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.
According to the NIPD spokeswoman, the shooting is still under investigation. Mmore arrests are expected.