On Wednesday at 4 p.m., the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce and Prime Time Head Start will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new Head Start and Early Head Start site at the former Dodson Elementary School, 420 Dodson St. in New Iberia.
The facility, which went out of use in 2019 when the school closed, will be able to serve up to 182 students ages six weeks to five years old. PRIME TIME Head Start brings the community landmark back online for the neighborhood and includes a newly refurbished playground.
In addition, future additions will allow the site to be able to serve Early Head Start students, providing a valuable service to the immediate community around the school.
With this grant, the new operation will serve a total of 747 children, from six weeks to five years old, through a diverse set of free, humanities-focused program options as part of providing Head Start services to the area.