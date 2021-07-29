Parts of Hopkins and Dale street are closed off following a house fire in the area that hospitalized four New Iberia firefighters.
Chief Gordon Copell said firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on Thursday. Copell said information so far indicates that upon entering the house a gas explosion occurred out of the front of the house all the way to the fire trucks.
Following the incident, two firefighters were airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital and one was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes in Lafayette for burn damage. One other firefighter was also admitted to Iberia Medical Center for heat exhaustion later in the day.
The scene is still being contained, and Copell said sections of the street are still closed off.