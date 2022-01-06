New Iberia Fire Department to distribute at-home COVID test kids Friday

The New Iberia Fire Department will be distributing COVID-19 at home test kits Friday at 8 a.m.

The event will be held at New Iberia City Park, where a sign will be present indicating where to line up.

Those attending are asked to remain in their vehicles. Kits will be distributed until the supply has been exhausted.

The kits were handed to the NIFD from the Louisiana Department of Health.

