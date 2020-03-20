The city of New Iberia and the town of Delcambre have instituted overnight curfews for unaccompanied minors.
According to a New Iberia Police Department spokesman, the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will go into effect for unaccompanied minors beginning tonight. Allowances for minors who have jobs and have to be on the street as part of their employment will be considered on a case by case basis.
The curfew in Delcambre follows the same rules as the one in New Iberia. Both curfews went into effect Thursday night.
New Iberia and Delcambre join Jeanerette in setting up a curfew. Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois put that curfew in place Tuesday. It orders minors off the streets from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and all citizens indoors from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.