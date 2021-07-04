New Iberia council to discuss more blighted properties

The New Iberia City Council is gearing up to discuss another round of dealing with blighted properties, with eight homes on the agenda to be reviewed at Tuesday’s meeting.
The council will review each of the properties and then vote to declare them in a dilapidated condition. Following that vote, the council will set up a public hearing at a future date so that the owners of the properties can make their case for whether the property should be demolished by the city.
The public hearings will allow the owners of each property to address the council, and if possible agree to work on a solution that does not involve the demolition of houses and property structures. If a property owner does not show up, the council normally votes to demolish the structures.
The package of properties is the third batch of properties that has been presented to the council in recent months for demolition. Mayor Freddie DeCourt and the council have set funding aside to begin dealing with the many blighted properties all over New Iberia, and have already demolished several properties that have gone through the process.
The process is not an easy one, however, and often involves intensive work from the legal department to determine the owner of the property as well as the city’s property inspector to go through the necessary work before demolishing the house.
In most cases, city government prefers to work with the homeowner to get the property up to a safe and acceptable standard.
The city had created a budget last year dedicated to demolishing the many blighted properties in the city.
However, the project often proves expensive due to things like asbestos testing and other necessary preparations for demolition.
Properties up for review Tuesday include 714 Ann St. in District 5; 1612 Brian St. in District 4; 515 Daigle St. in District 2; 136 W. Dale St. in District 3; 103 Doris St. in District 3; 809 Edna St. in District 5; 811 Edna St. in District 3 and 720 Hebert St. in District 2.
In other business, the City Council will be voting to declare Juneteenth a legal holiday in the city of New Iberia and levy the millages for the new fiscal year.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.