New Iberia council to approve results of millage renewal election

The New Iberia City Council will vote to approve the results of a special election held on April 24 renewing the 2.94 mills for the city’s parks and recreation system.
The millage was put on the ballot one year ahead of schedule, and effectively renewed the 2.96 millage for a period of 10 years. The tax is expected to generate an estimated $615,000 annually and is solely dedicated to maintaining and operating public parks and recreational facilities within the city of New Iberia.
The council will approve the canvassing and declaring of the results at the meeting.
The council will also be voting on a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract between the city and Caffco LLC to provide for real estate services for the city.
The agreement is related to the possible acquisition, real estate rights of way and probably values rights of ways as they relate to the annexation of properties into the city of New Iberia.
The fee for the services is slated to be $125 per hour with a cap of $7,500.
In other business, the council will vote on an introductory ordinance amending the budget to account for year-to-date variation in revenue and expenses and to set a public hearing on June 15 regarding the adjustment.
The council will also be voting on an introductory ordinance amending the budget to reflect actual costs for the Cliff Aucoin building remodel and roof replacement, as well as the Sliman Theater roof repair. The council will approve a public hearing date of June 15 for the ordinance as well.
Zack Mitchell and Felicia Armstead will be addressing the council to introduce the YAW campaign and discuss the unity in the community picnic.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.