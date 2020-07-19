New Iberia council meeting to review several ordinances

Tuesday’s New Iberia City Council meeting will be all about ordinances, as the council looks at implementing and removing several ordinances from city books.
Three ordinances will be put up for introduction, and if approved will be put up for adoption at the next council meeting. The first will revise ordinance 2019-11, which deals with design standards and requirements. The revision is intended to correct numerical section numbers.
The second ordinance to be introduced will provide for permits for docking boats at public docks, and to set the adoption of ordinance for public hearing on Aug. 4. The ordinance comes after funds were received for the creation of a Bayou Teche marina in New Iberia.
The third ordinance for introduction will increase fines for violations of the subdivision ordinance if passed.
Two additional ordinances will be voted on for final adoption at Tuesday’s meeting.
The first ordinance will create the position of chief of administration for the New Iberia Fire Department as a competitive class, and the second will amend the budget to reflect year-to-date activity.
In other business, City Attorney Jeff Simon will introduce a discussion to repeal an ordinance that relates to the registration of tree surgeons in New Iberia. Another ordinance related to junk will also be brought up for repeal by Simon, but will only be a discussion item as well.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.