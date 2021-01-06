The New Iberia City Council unanimously voted to demolish four of seven blighted properties at Tuesday’s first council meeting of the year, while leaving three other properties for further review down the road.
The properties voted to be demolished included 520 Caudron Lane, 809 Mixon St., 1104 Sis St. and two houses on the same lot located at 413 W. Washington St. and 314 Jude Ave.
Property Inspector Jimmy Landry said the house on Caudron Lane had holes on the roof, rotten wood, electrical work that needed to be done and a roof that needed to be restructured. The council voted for its demolition after no one appeared on behalf of the property.
Councilman Marlon Lewis said the house on Mixon Street had its lumber removed by a man who frequently goes there and was a danger to the people in the area, and recommended it be demolished.
Lewis also said that the house on Sis Street had a dog that died inside the house four years ago and had stunk up the neighborhood.
“Nothing’s been done since,” Lewis said. “The neighbors are terrified not of the condition but of the probability of people in and out of there. These people are good, they care about the neighborhood. I’m going to suggest tearing it down immediately.”
The homes on Washington Street and Jude Avenue were recommended for demolition by newly elected Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid, who said she had seen the property and agreed the houses needed to be torn down.
“When I was on the campaign trail people would ask me to demolish it,” Johnson-Reid said. “I agree that it needs to be demolished.”
Three houses that were up for public hearings were given 30 extra days for review after the owners of the properties appeared at the council meeting Tuesday. Those included 503 Bayard St., 118 Hortense St. and 1517 Adam St.
The owners of the Adam Street house said that the home belonged to recently dead relatives, and they were hoping to fix the property. Thirty days were granted for progress to occur on the property.
The same resolution was given to the house on Bayard Street, whose owner said she would be demolishing the home herself.
The house on Hortense Street was also given 30 days after the owner said he wanted to rework the home and eventually move in there. Councilman Dustin Suire said he would like to check in on the progress in a month’s time.