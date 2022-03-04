The New Iberia City Council voted 4-3 to approve an introductory ordinance to ban smoking in public places such as bars and restaurants.
The vote, made during Wednesday evening’s meeting, sends the matter up for final adoption later this month.
The meeting started with anti-smoking representatives as well as some musical artists who all advocated for the ban.
“Many of our musicians don’t have insurance at their workplaces like we do so it makes it harder when they get a respiratory infection,” Renee Stansbury said.
Although the vote was close, all six members of the city council were set in their position on their issue from the outset.
Mayor Pro Tem Ricky Gonsoulin, one of the members against the adoption, said the bans should be coming from businesses, not the government.
“I just think the government is trying to put too many restrictions on our businesses,” Gonsoulin said. “I think business owners are allowed the right to make a decision based on their business principles.”
“I can’t tell you any business that allows smoking,” Councilman David Broussard said. “If it’s just for bars, I don’t go to bars. I don’t want to be called a dictator.”
Councilmember Deidre Ledbetter, a member who helped draft the ordinance, said the issue was more about public safety.
“Nobody is a dictator, it is our job to keep our citizens safe and healthy,” Ledbetter said. “We’re doing what’s best for our community.”
Councilman Marlon Lewis added that the ordinance was similar to ones that had been adopted in other nearby cities.
Councilman Dustin Suire said if the tobacco shops and cigar bars were included in the ordinance, the contention of the law would be much higher. The ordinance has a specification that businesses with 51% or more revenue from tobacco products can still allow smoking.
“I believe it’s going to pass and that’s fine, but I just thought I’d point that out,” Suire said. “If we didn’t have that exception they would be lining up out that door.”
The introductory ordinance passed with council members Brooke Marcotte, Marlon Lewis, Deidre Ledbetter and Deedy Johnson-Reid voting for it. Council members David Broussard, Ricky Gonsoulin and Dustin Suire voted against it.