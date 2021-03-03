The New Iberia City Council unanimously approved authorizing a contract for 60 surveillance cameras to be placed in high areas around New Iberia.
The contract is being conducted with Louisiana Crime Fighters of Louisiana LLC., a company that has conducted similar agreements with other Acadiana municipalities including Lafayette.
The cameras come at no charge to the city of New Iberia. All of the data collected by the cameras will only be viewable by the owner of the one-man business, and the New Iberia Police Department will be able to request specific data in conjunction with crimes that are being investigated.
Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid had concerns about the certain portions of the contract. Under the agreement, the city would have to signal a 30 day notice, but after exiting the contract all of the data collected with the cameras would be under the ownership of the company.
“I think it’s going to help with crime prevention,” Johnson-Reid said. “My only thing is that data could be sold and people are very creative, they could very easily take the data and turn it into some kind of profit because we don’t know what you could do with it.”
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said that the cameras were free and would be put up on 20 utility poles that were donated to the city by Cleco.
“I am looking for anything to stop young people from dying in our community,” DeCourt said. “The data they have is statewide already and it’s all crime-related, what data are they getting?”
Johnson-Reid agreed the cameras would be beneficial for the city, but wanted to make sure the council was comfortable with the contract.
“What happens with every security camera everywhere both private and public, I don’t know what happens with the data on your cell phone,” DeCourt said. “We live in a big brother society, it’s happening to us everyday already.”
“I agree, but we’re the ones entering this contract,” Johnson-Reid said.
Mayor Pro Tem Ricky Gonsoulin said that after attending Monday’s town hall in the West End dealing with crime in the area, the choice was an easy one to make.
“I heard loud and clear what your constituents wanted last night, I heard it really loud,” Gonsoulin said. “I think you have to weigh your options, and I haven’t seen any complaints from any communities about compromised data.”
The council voted unanimously to approve the mayor to authorize the contract.
In other business, the council approved an ordinance for Berard, Habetz and Associates to begin creating a design for the New Iberia Road Project that is expected to be fully authorized late this year.
The project will be undertaken with bond money that the city government will float in late 2021, and is expected to overlay and repair some of the worst streets in New Iberia.
“The money we have begins to pay the engineers, but we don’t go further until the bond is floated,” DeCourt said. “The very beginning work is what we’re trying to get started.”