New Iberia City Council to vote to appoint new member to housing authority

The New Iberia City Council will vote to appoint a new member to the New Iberia Housing Authority at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The appointment comes after the termination of Shawnequa Keal on the board. The two candidates who have applied for the position are Carolyn Deal and McKinnis Armstrong.
The council also is set to approve the municipal civil service salary structure to reflect only the increase in the range widths without affecting the minimum rates.
The change will show a 2 percent general increase, as required annually for the council to approve.
In other business, city treasurer Kevin Zerangue will present the 2020 fiscal budget for the council to approve as well. The council had two meetings last week to review the budget and make revisions where necessary.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.