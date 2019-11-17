New Iberia City Council to vote on zoning issues

The New Iberia City Council will vote on several recommendations made by the Planning and Zoning Committee at Tuesday’s meeting.
On the agenda is the adoption of an ordinance to add live oak tree division in the code of ordinances, as well as an ordinance to re-zone a parcel of land from residential to open land at Squirrel Run.
The council will also review property standards for 806 Buckeye Street, 543 Lafayette Street, 107 Monterey Street and 133 Reynolds Street. The properties were tabled during the last City Council meeting after more clarification was needed or an attempt by the owners to correct the problems were made.
In other business, Mayor Freddie DeCourt will discuss projects to be funded by money received from the Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.