New Iberia City Council to vote on yard sale ordinance

The New Iberia City Council will vote to approve yard sale regulations within city limits at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The proposal was cautiously passed as an introductory ordinance last month, when the ordinance committee brought forth the idea after hearing concerns from local residents about year-round yard sales that are disruptive to neighbors.
The original proposal stipulated that local residents must get a free permit from the city if they wish to have a yard or garage sale with more than one item, and that no more than four yard sales may be held within one calendar year.
Some members of the council thought the ordinance was too restrictive, however, and the council agreed to bring it for final adoption with some modifications to the ordinance.
“The general public is going to have an issue,” City Councilman Dustin Suire said at that meeting. “I just question the number. It’s a great idea, just one personal item feels like it’s very restrictive.”
The ordinance now proposes that it would not be lawful for any person to have a yard sale without a permit or to have a yard sale extending a period in excess of two days.
Yard sales could not happen at night, and more than four yard sales could not happen at the same residence within one year.
The owners of a property would also be responsible for providing adequate parking, for preventing blockage of streets or sidewalks and for removing all leftover items, trash, debris and yard sale items.
In other business, the council will vote on a resolution authorizing the execution of a covenant agreement for the Doc Voorhies Wing of the Bayou Teche Museum.
The agreement stipulates that the city will not be required to provide two exits in the wing of the museum during its current phase of construction as long as it limits occupancy in the space to 49 people.
The agreement is conducted along with the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office.
The council will also vote to award contract to Ricky Smith Audio for the replacement of the sound system in the City Hall Council Chambers and authorize the mayor to execute all contracts in connection to the agreement.
Other agenda items include:
• Accepting the Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Environmental Audit Report and setting action to maintain permit requirements for the Highway 14 Wastewater Treatment Plant.
• Adopting the Louisiana Community Development Block Grant Procurement Policy.
• Authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement between the City of New Iberia and architect Paul Allain for professional services for the Downtown Visitors Pavilion Conversion Project and authorizing the Mayor to execute all contracts in connection therewith.
• Authorizing the mayor to sign an agreement between the city of New Iberia and Staples Engineering and Consulting, LLC for professional services on the Jefferson Terrace Drainage Improvements - Phase II Project and authorizing the mayor to execute any and all contracts in connection therewith.
• Rene Stansbury to discuss Healthy Iberia Coalition’s Little Free Pantry Project.
• Sarah Dake from Senator John Kennedy’s office to address the council and introduce herself.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.