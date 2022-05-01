The New Iberia City Council is set to approve roofing replacement projects for both the West End Center and Cyr-Gates Community Center at Tuesday’s meeting.
The projects will give new roofs to both community centers, which are housed at New Iberia City Park and West End Park respectively.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said during the April 19 council meeting that many improvement ideas have been tossed around for both centers, but the most needed repairs in the short term were roof repairs.
BLIGHTED PROPERTIES
The council will also be reviewing 11 blighted properties that were introduced last month for property standard reviews.
Properties to be considered are:
• 295 Camelia St.
• 1524 Crestwell St.
• 321 Dale St.
• 408 W. Dale St.
• 906 Dautreuil Alley
• 809 Edna St.
• 416 Field St.
• 801 Francis St.
• 1355 Julia St.
• 808 Lombard St.
• 630 Mississippi St.
The council will receive updates on any work that has been done since the properties were publicly noticed and decide what further action needs to be taken.
During the property standards review process, owners of the homes are typically called to address the city council in order for the council to decide if there is an adequate correction plan.
MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH
In other business, Dean and Catherine Wattigny will address the council in recognition of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, as well as to announce the Bayou Side Run, which promotes good mental health, being held on May 7.
Armond Schwing is set to address the council and give a brief presentation on Worker’s
Compensation dividends received by the City this year as well.
An ordinance introduced for publication to amend the budget to reflect the utilization of Local Governmental Assistance Program funds to the budget will be voted for approval as well.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the third floor of New Iberia City Hall.