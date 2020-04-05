New Iberia City Council to vote on several resolutions Tuesday

The New Iberia City Council is set to make several proclamations at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The council will vote to declare April 13 through 18 as Community Development Week.
The resolution will give thanks and recognition to all participants and will be conveyed to the appropriate elected and appointed officials of the federal government.
The council will also vote to declare April as Fair Housing Month and declare April 19-25 as National Crime Victims Rights Week.
In other business, the council will vote to approve a resolution authorizing the substantial completion for the City Hall access control upgrade for Royal Security Solutions.
Another resolution will authorize the mayor to declare the substantial completion of sewer system improvements that were undergone by contractor Royal Solutions in the Hopkins Street area.
The council will vote to accept the Municipal Water Pollution Prevention Environmental Audit report and settle action to maintain the permit requirements for plant 3 in Tete Bayou.
The council will also consider a Planning and Zoning recommendation to subdivide property on Louisiana 14 known as New Iberia Hospitality LLC into five tracts of land.
A public hearing for the adoption of an ordinance that would amend the budget to distribute prior apportionment is on the agenda as well.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.