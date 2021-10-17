New Iberia City Council to vote on pay hike for municipal employees

The New Iberia City Council will vote to approve a 2 percent general increase for municipal classified employees at Tuesday’s meeting.
The annual increase that adjusts for costs of living for municipal employees will become effective on Nov. 1 if approved by the council.
The council will also vote to approve revising the Municipal Civil Service salary structure to reflect the increase in the range widths of pay grades 2 and 3 without affecting the minimum rates.
In addition to those annual resolutions, the council will vote to approve an additional 1 percent general increase for municipal classified employees as well. The raise will become effective on Dec. 5 if approved.
In other business, the council will approve an agreement between the city and Iberia Parish Communications District to provide emergency fire call taking and dispatch service for New Iberia.
The council will vote to authorize the mayor to contract a demographer for reapportionment and redistricting services as a result of the 2020 census as well.
Also on the agenda is a resolution opposing the closure of any railroad crossings within New Iberia.
The council will vote to approve a contract with Staples Engineering and Consulting for sidewalk construction along Dale Street to connect to Bank Avenue and Jefferson Terrace Boulevard.
Another resolution will authorize the mayor to negotiate and execute contracts for professional services on projects allocated from the CARES Act to individual districts.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.