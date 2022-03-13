The New Iberia City Council will vote to approve a new director of the Louisiana PepperPlex at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The council is set to vote on the approval of Richard Romero as the director of the sports complex. The council will also vote to enter into a supplemental cooperative endeavor agreement with the Iberia Sports Complex Commission for the city to assume all operations, management and improvements of the PepperPlex at the meeting as well.
The appointment comes in the midst of preparations for major renovations at the sports complex.
A $3 million bond was finalized last month that will be the first major source of dedicated income the PepperPlex has had in years and will be used for improvements that include turfing the six baseball/softball infields, adding drainage improvements, installing sidewalks, improving the batting cages at the facility, adding signage, adding a new concession stand and restrooms, landscaping work, lighting the large field, resurfacing the soccer field and lighting the soccer field.
The bond also allowed the sports complex to secure funding for a full-time director who will be able to oversee day-to-day operations.
In other business, the council will vote to award a contract to Glenn Lege Construction for the asphalt overlay portion of the New Iberia Streets Project.
The project is divided into asphalt, concrete and additional phases for the renovation of several streets in New Iberia. If awarded, Glenn Lege Construction will be responsible for asphalt repairs to many of the roads selected for the project.
The council will also vote to accept the substantial completion of the Armentor Park Improvements Project in District 3.
A supplemental agreement between the Iberia Parish School Board and the city of New Iberia for school resource officers is also on the agenda, as well as a budget amendment to allocate funds from the American Rescue Plan Act into the city budget and setting a public hearing for April 5.
Another ordinance enlarging the boundaries of the city and amending the charter will be voted on as well.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.