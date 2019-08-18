New Iberia City Council to vote on demolition of 11 blighted properties in city

Eleven blighted properties will be up on the chopping block at Tuesday’s New Iberia City Council meeting, as the City Council votes to confirm a public hearing for their demolition.
The resolution will set an Oct. 15 public hearing for the ratification and confirmation of demolishing eleven blighted properties in New Iberia. Those include 806 Buckey, 807 Bush Alley, 505 Dore Alley, 625 and 626 ½ Emery Lewis Avenue, 1405 Iberia, 720 Mary, 107 Monterey, 133 Reynolds, 604 Rosalie, 711 Rosalie and 203 Schools streets.
The City Council also will be voting to accept the lowest bid for Phase I of the renovations to the Doc Voorhies Wing of the Bayou Teche, as well as the new George Rodrigue Park next to the museum. The lower bidder for the project was Minvielle Lumber Company, who set a bid in the amount of $724,112.
Another resolution will accept Tandem Instrumentation and Electrical as the low bidder for the Tete Bayou wastewater treatment plant electrical improvements in the amount of $379,286.
The final resolution for the meeting will have the council voting to accept a change order for the canopy project at New Iberia City Park’s fire station. The change order will increase the contract amount from $8,997 to $10,569.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.