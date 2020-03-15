New Iberia City Council to vote on contract for Wastewater Plant No. 3 operations

The New Iberia City Council will vote to authorize the mayor to enter a contract with Iberia Sewerage District No. 1 and Dove Environmental Inc. at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
According to the agenda, the city, sewerage district and company have all negotiated to enter into a new contract for the operations and maintenance of Wastewater Plant No. 3.
The council will vote to accept a proposal and award a contract to Southern Gulf Heating & Cooling for wall-mount air conditioning units at Cyr-Gates Community Center during the meeting.
The council will vote to award a contract to Power by Bower LLC. for electrical work regarding the wall-mount air conditioning unit project as well.
In other business, the council will vote to re-appoint Angelique Narcisse to continue service on the Municipal Civil Service Board for another term, which would expire on April 1, 2025.
Other business at the meeting will include holding a public meeting and voting on ordinances related to lighting installations along existing streets, amending the budget for the New Iberia City Marshal and amending the budget to appropriate air conditioning costs for Parks and Recreation that weren’t spent in the prior fiscal year.
Finally, the council will be voting to adopt an ordinance to abandon a servitude, as requested by Preston Guillotte of Guillotte Realty.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.