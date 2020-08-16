New Iberia City Council to vote in support of grant application for dock at Fulton St.

The New Iberia City Council will vote on a resolution in support of an application for grant funds at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The application will go to the U.S. Department of the Interior for funding for the city’s Fulton Street shoreline dock located in downtown New Iberia across from Bouligny Plaza along the Bayou Teche.
The application is a request for funds to construct a new development that will include a tie-up docking facility. The dock will accommodate transient, non-trailable recreational vessels 26 feet or more in length that are manufactured and operated for recreational purposes.
The council will also vote to approve a certificate of substantial completion in favor of Southern Constructors LLC., which is near completion on the Jefferson Terrace drainage improvement project.
In other business, Mayor Freddie DeCourt will present Mayor Pro Tem Dan Doerle with the Louisiana Municipal Association’s six-term service award. Doerle is nearing the end of his term in office as mayor pro tem.
Candidate for mayor pro tem Paul Schexnayder will also announce his candidacy at the meeting.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.