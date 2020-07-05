New Iberia City Council to vote for more funds for Jefferson Terrace project

The New Iberia City Council will vote on a change order for the Jefferson Terrace improvement project at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The project, which is aimed at reducing flooding in the Jefferson Terrace area, will have an increase of $8,857 if the change order is approved. Southern Constructors is the company working on the project.
The City Council will also approve the substantial completion of the installation of volt loading centers for six air conditioning units at Cyr-Gates Recreation Center.
The substantial completion for the labor and equipment to install wall mount air conditioner units at Cyr-Gates is also on the agenda for approval as well.
In other business, the council will vote to accept bids for three FEMA projects at the meeting as well.
A representative from the New Iberia Housing Authority also is expected to address the council on the status of compliance issues with the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.