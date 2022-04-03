On Tuesday, the New Iberia City Council is set to review another batch of blighted properties within the city that will be considered for possible demolition.
Properties to be considered include 295 Camelia St., 1524 Crestwell St., 321 Dale St., 408 W. Dale St., 906 Dautreuil Alley, 809 Edna St., 416 Field St., 801 Francis St., 1355 Julia St., 808 Lombard St. and 630 Mississippi St.
The council will receive a report on the state of the property, which includes repairs needed in order to deem it safe again. During the property standards review process, owners of the homes are typically called to address the city council in order for the council to decide if there is an adequate correction plan.
The New Iberia City Council has already dealt with several batches of blighted properties in the current term with Mayor Freddie DeCourt taking an aggressive stance on removing eyesores across the city that have been neglected for years by owners of the property.
The houses chosen are normally complaint-driven by neighbors, and the council members of each district are typically familiar with the home in question.
In other business, the council will vote to authorize a contract for professional services with Domingue, Szabo & Associates for engineering services necessary to complete the American Rescue Plan Water Sector Program application.
If approved, the project will use ARPA funds to improve water quality within the City of New Iberia.
The council will also vote to authorize the mayor to execute a contract related to a project improving the City Park and West End Park community centers, as well as introductory votes to decide the millage rates for the new fiscal year.
A vote to approve a cooperative endeavor agreement with the Iberia Parish Government for the operation of the small animal shelter in New Iberia is also on the agenda to be voted on as well.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.