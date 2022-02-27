The New Iberia City Council will re-examine several properties in the city that contain unsafe or blighted structures at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Updates on 515 Daigre St., 103 Doris St., 811 Edna St. and 318 Weeks St. will be given by Building Official Jimmy Landry during the meeting. Each property was listed on the city’s property standards list for review with the possibility of demolition if no repairs occurred.
Owners of the property have the opportunity to address the council and provide a rehabilitation plan for each of the structures in question.
Commitments for repairs have already been made by the owners of several of the properties in question.
Improvements for 515 Daigre St. were already reviewed and discussed during a January council meeting, including repairs to some of the damaged siding of the house.
In other business, the council will vote on two introductory ordinances that will be put up for final adoption at a future meeting.
One of the ordinances will be to amend the budget to reflect the debt service on the 2020 refunding bond and reflecting the cost of a contract for lighting on the New Iberia city slips project.
The other ordinance will add on to the city’s public smoking laws and prohibit smoking in specified areas. The ordinance was discussed heavily during the last City Council meeting and includes the possibility of prohibiting smoking in bars and other public areas.
The council will also vote to accept a certificate of substantial completion for the Visitor’s Pavilion Project and authorize the mayor to execute documentation in connection to the project.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.