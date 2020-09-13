New Iberia City Council to make board appointments at Tuesday meeting

The New Iberia City Council is set to make several appointments to various boards at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The council will vote to reappoint Elbridge “Smitty” Smith III to the Port of Iberia District Board of Commissioners to represent the city of New Iberia. The council also will vote to reappoint Mark Dore to the same board.
The council will also vote to give preliminary approval for the issuance of a $3.25 million bond that will ultimately go toward the bond commission for approval.
In other business, the council will hear from several candidates running for local office, including Lori Landry for district attorney, Sherry Guidry for city council and Alicia Butler for judge.
The council will vote to affirm the 2021 fiscal budget as well.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.