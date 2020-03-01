New Iberia City Council to hear updates on RR crossing projects

The New Iberia City Council will receive an update on federally-funded railroad crossing projects at Tuesday’s meeting.
State Sen. Fred Mills, R-Parks, and state Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, are both slated to address the council concerning a recent letter from the state Department of Transporation and Development for the projects.
The railroad projects, which have been years in the making, include the implementation of signals and gates for crossings at Weeks Street, Julia Street, French Street and Providence Street in New Iberia.
In other business, former New Iberia councilman and current Iberia Parish School Board member Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis is slated to address the council to talk about violence within New Iberia city limits.
The council will be giving preliminary approval for a $1.25 million bond at the meeting as well. Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the bond will go toward two new trucks and an air pack for the New Iberia Fire Department.
The council will also be voting on an introductory ordinance to amend the city’s laws on street lighting installations along existing streets.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.