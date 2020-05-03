The New Iberia City Council will vote to authorize a settlement agreement between the city and a man who drove a car into the Sliman Theater earlier this year at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The resolution will authorize the mayor to enter into a settlement agreement titled “City of New Iberia vs. Brandon Benoit, Shred-It LLC. and Greenwich Insurance Company.” The city will receive a $40,088 settlement, according to the resolution.
In other business, the council will vote to designate the month of May as Community Cleanup Month. The resolution includes requesting local residents do their part in cleaning up the community and keeping the city clean.
The council will also vote to adopt an ordinance for a $1.25 million bond for the city’s fire department.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the meeting will be livestreamed at cityofnewiberia.com or Facebook.com/cityofnewiberia.