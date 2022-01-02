New Iberia City Council to amend dangerous animals ordinance

The New Iberia City Council will vote to amend its ordinance for dangerous animals at Tuesday’s council meeting.
According to the ordinance, the current procedure for declaring an animal dangerous involves keeping that animal for a period of time, but not all of the requirements for keeping dangerous animals are necessary or appropriate in every case.
The current procedures and requirements do not allow the dangerous animal committee to modify the requirements for the keeping of dangerous animals, according to the ordinance.
The amendment will allow the dangerous animal committee the authority to determine what requirements are appropriate in each case.
Another ordinance up for amendment at the meeting will prohibit the passing of items from vehicles in travel lanes.
The ordinance will make it unlawful for any person operating or occupying a motor vehicle within a lane of travel to slow or stop the vehicle for the purpose of passing money, food or other items to a person located in the street or road or in public parking areas.
According to the proposed ordinance, the change is needed because pedestrians are encouraged to enter travel lanes and other areas of vehicle operation.
In other business, the council will vote on to award the contract for improvements at Armentor Park to Planet Recess. The park is located in District 3.
The council will also vote to award a contract to Jamie Bulliard for electrical work on the City Clips Shoreline Development Project.
A resolution authorizing the mayor to execute a certificate of substantial completion from Minvielle Lumber Company for Phase II of the Doc Voorhies Wing and George Rodrigue Park projects will be voted on as well.
The council will vote to introduce an ordinance accepting a donation from 5K Property Management LLC. for the purpose of creating the Lil’ Brooklyn Neighborhood Plaza.
The council will also vote to amend the budget for costs associated with the installation of a genset (diesel generator) at Tete Bayou Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.