The New Iberia City Council moved forward on setting 11 dilapidated homes and mobile homes up for public hearing at Tuesday’s meeting.
Owners of the mostly abandoned houses will be asked to address the council during a May 3 public hearing and give a repair plan to the council so that the structures will be deemed safe again.
If the plan is not to the satisfaction of the council, or if the owners do not show up, the council has the authority to demolish the blighted properties.
One of the properties that were up for review is 295 Camelia St. in District 5, which Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid called “out of control” due to the amount of junk on the front lawn in addition to the state of the structure itself.
“This has been a problem since I took over as councilwoman,” Johnson-Reid said. “I don’t even know how the people are living there.”
Johnson-Reid said she was unsure if someone permanently lived in the home, but there have been sightings of people within the house.
“It needs to be demolished and that yard needs to be cleaned up,” she said.
Building Inspector Jimmy Landry said the property was also cited for a junk ordinance and the owners will be appearing in court separately for that issue as well.
Mayor Pro Tem Ricky Gonsoulin added that the house looked like it had no electricity.
Other properties, such as 416 Field St., were also considered. This property was most notable for the tree that had fallen and remains on the mobile home located on the property.
Landry said the structure was owned by the former owner of the property and recommended the city send notices to both parties when setting up a public hearing to determine its future.
Structures such as 408 W. Dale St., located in District 2, were of concern because of the number of trespassers, among other things.
“I’ve passed this house a lot over the last few years and I tried to add it to the list even though it wasn’t in my district,” Councilwoman Deidre Ledbetter said. “It’s dangerous, people go in and out of there and there’s even a folding chair in there so they’re likely doing something.”
The full list of properties that were put for public hearing: