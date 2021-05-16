New Iberia City Council set to give preliminary approval to future bond issue

The New Iberia City Council will vote to give preliminary approval for a future bond at Tuesday’s meeting.
The bond is estimated to be $12.5 million and will go toward one of the first road projects in several years. The council and Mayor Freddie DeCourt have been preparing to float a bond to pay for the road program for nearly a year.
Engineers were hired earlier this year to begin conducting a study of some of the worst roads in the parish. DeCourt has discussed allocating each city district with an equitable number of roads to be repaired.
In related business, the council will vote to adjust the budget to provide for road repairs to a portion of Admiral Doyle Drive near the south city limits at the meeting as well.
The council approved the measure at their last meeting, with the funding for the road project coming from allocated district funds from Councilman David Broussard and Mayor Pro Tem Ricky Gonsoulin. Each city council member was allocated funding for projects within their districts earlier this year. The rest of the funding will come from the city’s general fund.
In other business, the council will vote on a resolution accepting a change order for the re-roofing of the 911 facility and Sliman Theater project, as well as authorizing the mayor to renegotiate the maintenance agreement with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for pickup and littler.
In discussion items, Councilwoman Deed Johnson-Reid will discuss possible regulations for residential renters.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.