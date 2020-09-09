The New Iberia City Council engaged in the first of two budget meetings for the 2021 fiscal year Tuesday, with the second meeting scheduled this afternoon.
The council received an overview of the financial condition of each department overseen by City Hall, as well as the proposed budget for each department.
City Treasurer Kevin Zerangue gave a brief explanation for the fiscal well-being of each department as well as any particular issues to be concerned about.
Most of the unusual line items for the departments came about because of the impact of COVID-19 on New Iberia. Mayor Pro Tem Dan Doerle pointed out an overinflated revenue stream for the line item that dealt with the New Iberia Police Department’s budget for the Iberia Parish Jail, which was due to lack of housing inmates because of COVID-19.
“Right now it’s low because we’re not allowed to incarcerate everyone because of COVID,” Zerangue said.
“We do anticipate it’s going to go back up,” Mayor Freddie DeCourt said. “We did better in one way and worse in another. We weren’t able to do as much as we did last year because of the COVID.”
Doerle also asked about the city’s contracts with agencies for juvenile incarceration, which DeCourt said had increased at about $100 for each juvenile.
However, City Judge Trey Haik said that the number of juveniles being put into those programs on the city’s dime had fallen tremendously during the past year.
For the New Iberia Fire Department, a new bond that was recently floated for air packs combined with the half-cent sales tax for fire and police allowed for new purchases for the NIFD, which comprised a large part of the discussion.
Chief Gordon Copell said the fire department has been able to switch to a new radio system, purchase new fire trucks and replace the generator at the central fire station as a result of the bond.
The sales tax also allowed for a service unit as well as other needed items.
“We bought a service unit at $200,000, replaced the Cascade system, bought new air packs, got two fire trucks at almost $800,000 — we’re not getting shorted,” Copell said. “We’re way ahead of the game.”
City Court was also part of the departmental review, with a new change that included separating the New Iberia City Marshal’s budget from the court’s budget.
Other departments reviewed included the city prosecutor, public works, parks and recreation and finance departments.