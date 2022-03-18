Smoking in New Iberia bars is now a thing of the past after the New Iberia City Council passed a smoking ordinance banning the activity inside businesses.
The ordinance passed 4-3 with council members Ricky Gonsoulin, Dustin Suire and David Broussard voting against the measure.
Although public opinion has been quiet compared to the last time the council tried to pass an anti-smoking ordinance in 2015, Tuesday’s meeting was met with a large group of anti-smoking advocates as well as business owners speaking on both sides of the issue.
Business owners opposing the ban included Desiree Sherville, owner of the Lazy Lounge, and owner of Emerald’s Billiards, Keith Hulin.
Sherville said that the passage of the smoking ban at the same time that many businesses were still reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic would bring extra harm to her business.
“There are choices, people don’t have to come to my bar if they don’t want to smoke,” Sherville said.
Hulin agreed that business owners should be the ones that decide whether or not they want to allow smoking in their establishments.
“I bought that building, you can’t tell me somebody can’t smoke if they want to,” Hulin said. “You don’t have to come to my place if you don’t smoke.”
Reagan Carter, with the American Non-Smokers Rights Foundation, said there were 30 cities and parishes in Louisiana that have passed smoke-free ordinances, including Lafayette Parish.
“Louisiana rates last nationwide in health outcomes,” Carter said. “The parish of Iberia is among the last half of those health outcomes.”
Rene Stansbury, Region IV manager for The Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living, read the testimony of a pool league organizer who has dealt with the health effects of secondhand smoking for years.
Following numerous testimonies, all council members reiterated the positions they have all held since talks began for an anti-smoking ordinance.
Legal counsel Jeff Simon clarified a concern among many business owners about a part of the ordinance that would obligate smokers to smoke 20 feet away from an establishment.
Simon said the 20 feet rule only applied to public buildings or buildings owned by the city of New Iberia.
“I think that’s the only place it’s in the ordinance,” Simon said. “I don’t think it applies to all doors.”
Following a brief discussion, the measure passed for adoption.