New Iberia City Council meeting expected to be short with little on agenda

In what will most likely be the shortest meeting of the year, the New Iberia City Council will hear from Mayor Freddie DeCourt to discuss the proposed CARES Act allocation of funds at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The CARES Act, which is federal money that has been dispersed to communities around the country in lieu of COVID-19, has already been used for several projects since the pandemic started earlier this year.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress with overwhelming, bipartisan support and signed into law by President Trump on March 27. The over $2 trillion economic relief package delivers on the commitment to protecting the American people from the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19.
The purpose of the act is to provide fast and direct economic assistance for American workers, families, and small businesses and preserve jobs for American industries.
Some of the allocations that DeCourt will discuss will include equipment and infrastructure for the New Iberia Police Department and New Iberia Fire Department.
There will also be funding prepared for projects from the mayor’s recently designed Master Plan Engineering for a future road program, architectural fees and small projects, as well as future grand matches will all be discussed at the meeting as well.
The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.