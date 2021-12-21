New Iberia City Council discussing noise ordinance, indoor smoking ban

The New Iberia City Council planned a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss the proposed changes to the city’s current noise ordinance. One of the proposed changes to Section 58-66 was to amend the definition of “plainly audible” to read as follows:
“‘Plainly audible’ means any sound that can be detected by the person issuing the violation using his or her unaided hearing faculties of normal acuity. As an example, if the sound source under investigation is a portable or vehicular sound amplification or reproduction device, the detection of the rhythmic bass component of the music is sufficient to verify plainly the audible sound. The person issuing the citation need not determine the title, specific words, or the artist performing the song.”
This change removes the decibel requirement, which previously had resulted in complaints to the city for sounds which did not meet the threshold for unnecessary noise. The council also planned to vote on an amendment to Section 58-69, which covers disturbing the peace.
The proposed changes would define unnecessary noise and noise disturbance as any continuously generated sound which may be heard and is plainly audible at a distance of 300 feet from the generated sound between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. during Monday through Saturday, and all say on Sunday.
In addition, the change would limit sounds from motor vehicles that can be heard from a distance of 15 feet from the vehicle. The penalties range from a civil penalty up to incarceration for up to six months.
The council also planned to discuss a prohibition on smoking indoors. A model ordinance from the Americans for Nonsmokers’ Rights group was examined. According to the ANR, “Numerous studies have found that tobacco smoke is a major contributor to indoor air pollution, and that breathing secondhand smoke is a cause of disease in healthy nonsmokers, including heart disease, stroke, respiratory diseases, and lung cancer.
The city council planned to discuss whether such a prohibition is necessary for the city and address legislation at a future meeting.
The city council meeting concluded after the deadline for the Wednesday edition of the Daily Iberian. Full coverage will be available in the Friday issue.