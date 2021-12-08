The New Iberia City Council moved forward in crafting one of the first attempts at legislating against too much noise within city limits at Tuesday’s council meeting.
An introductory ordinance was unanimously approved that would clamp down on businesses or residents that receive noise complaints. However, discussion from the council warranted future amendments that will likely be taken up when a public hearing is held.
The ordinance stipulates that “loud, unnecessary noise and noise disturbance shall be defined as any continuous generated sound which may be heard and is plainly audible at a distance of 300 feet from the generated sound between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. during Monday through Saturday, and all day through Sunday.”
The phrase “plainly audible” would be defined as any sound that can be detected by the person issuing the violation using his or her unaided hearing faculties.
In the case of a motor vehicle, the sound shall be deemed unnecessary if it is heard more than 15 feet from the vehicle. For a building, the 300 foot prohibition will be deemed to start 20 feet from the main door that people use to enter.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the problem with the current noise ordinance is that the law is based on the decibel meter of the noise being generated.
“Our problem is the bass isn’t being picked up by the decibel meter,” DeCourt said. “We have problems with our officers going out but the noise level is below the decibel meter.”
The amount of complaints from local residents regarding noise has been significant for a long time, which DeCourt said prompted the mayor and council to revise the ordinance.
Councilwoman Deedy Johnnson-Reid said that although a new ordinance was needed, the amount of restrictions for businesses like bars could hurt their bottom line.
“I feel like we’re affecting businesses and we shouldn’t, and if you’re a resident and you live downtown you should know what you’re getting into,” Johnson-Reid said.
DeCourt said about six families were living in downtown New Iberia currently, and the noise issues have caused problems for the residential and business plans in the area.
“We’ve had issues where businesses have closed because the bars were making too much noise,” DeCourt said.
Additional concerns like festival events and baseball games were also brought up, which the mayor and council agreed should be addressed in the ordinance.
“This is long overdue,” Councilman David Broussard said. “A lot of older people like to go to bed at a certain time.”