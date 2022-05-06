The New Iberia City Council approved sending a tax reallocation to the ballot this November in an effort to create a long-term funding source for road repairs.
Bonding agent Jason Akers said at Tuesday’s meeting that the plan would take the city’s 6.83 mills ad valorem tax that currently goes to paying off debt service for the city’s sewer plant and instead use it as a fund for road repairs.
“In 2001 the voters approved the levy of an ad valorem tax to pay debt service for a project that funded the sewer plant and sewer improvements,” Akers said. “That tax was levied at 10 mills and reduced to 6.83 mills.”
Akers said that the proposal can’t be referred to as a tax renewal because it is taking money from debt service and using it for a different purpose.
“This is a reallocation of an existing tax that would be at the same rate,” Akers said. “This would provide a dedicated stream of revenue for the city (for roads), which has not existed.”
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the reallocation is an attempt to give the city recurring money to continuously improve New Iberia roads, which has been cited as a longstanding problem in the city.
Although the City Council recently approved the bonding of $12.5 million for road repairs this year, DeCourt said the program will only affect 10 to 15% of New Iberia roads.
“Every mayor comes in and bonds money for a road program about every 10 years,” DeCourt said. “We can’t live like that, you’ll never catch up to the repairs that need to be made.”
If approved, the tax reallocation would provide $700,000 annually for road repairs for 20 years, resulting in about $15 million in road repair funds.
DeCourt added that this would not increase taxes, since the current amount would only be allocated to other needs.
“Your bill will not go up, we’re just replacing what it paid for,” he said. “It will be dedicated for roads and can only be used for roads.”
Voters will ultimately choose whether the plan is allowed to go forward during the Nov. 8 election, when it will be on the ballot.
DeCourt said he plans to speak to local groups, host town halls and provide public information regarding the proposal in the interim.
“We can’t have the same problem and keep looking at it the same way,” DeCourt said. “We can actually make headway in addressing our roads.”