The New Iberia City Council approved the completion of the road repair project on Lewis Street, which came in at $4,000 under budget at Tuesday’s meeting.
John Charpentier with Berard, Habetz & Associates said the project was more stressful than expected due to motorists who refused to obey detour signs. Lewis Street near its intersection with Admiral Doyle Drive is one of the most heavily-travelled roads in New Iberia and the inconvenience caused a 14-day project to turn into a five-day project.
“We had one lane shut down to keep construction on track,” Charpentier said. “That didn’t work very well, we had motorists that basically ignored all that and still came down the wrong way.”
About 30 hours into the project, Charpentier said there were enough complaints coming from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office that both lanes had to be shut down.
That wasn’t an easy task, but Charpentier said that city officials, project officials, the New Iberia Police Department, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development were all able to coordinate to shut the road down completely within a five-hour period.
“It was a stressful five hours trying to get that taken care of,” Charpentier said. “It was not a good situation, motorists were putting themselves in danger and our crews in danger.”
He also thanked Glenn Leger, the contractor for the project who shut down one of his other projects in order to expedite the road repairs.
The Lewis Street project could be seen as a preface to the much larger New Iberia Streets Program happening at the beginning of next year, where a long list of roads with safety issues are set to be repaired over the course of several months.
Charpentier said crews learned a lot from the Lewis Street project that they would take into account when the bigger project happens in 2022.
“We’re just going to shut the whole road down next time,” he said.
In other business, the council approved contracting with Planet Recess for work at two parks in the city.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the funds for the projects, one in District and the other in District 5, were being used by the council member for each respective district. Each council member was allotted $100,000 for district projects last year as part of the Master Plan initiative for the city of New Iberia.
Councilwoman Brooke Marcotte said after soliciting opinions from constituents, buying playground equipment at Santiago Park in District 1 was chosen.
“Everyone expressed that what they wanted was park equipment,” Marcotte said. “It’s very expensive, it’s basically $80,000 for park equipment.”
That included slides, merry-go-rounds and a rock wall at Santiago Park. In District 5, Councilwoman Deedy Johnson-Reid also used the allotment for park equipment for the East First Street Park.
Johnson-Reid said there were children in the community getting older, and equipment for older children would be well used by her constituents.
“I think this is going to be a great addition to the park,” Johnson-Reid said. “The kids in that area are getting a little older so they need stuff not just for little kids. I think they’re really going to enjoy it.”