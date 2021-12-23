Westgate High School head football coach Ryan Antoine was presented the Key to the City at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, along with principal Neely Moore and senior player Dedrick Latulas. Westgate won the Class 4A state football championship earlier this month.
New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor talks to the New Iberia City Council about enforcing the city’s noise ordinance.
Matthew Louviere / The Daily Iberian
The New Iberia City Council passed an amendment to the city’s noise ordinance on Tuesday after passionate pleas from residents to empower the police department.
The previous ordinance called for the use of a decibel measuring tool, which is often hard to use and can give readings that don’t account for the bass in certain sounds. New Iberia Chief of Police Todd D’Albor said the new ordinance will empower his officers to crack down on noise disturbances in the city.
Martin Conrad was one of the many residents who spoke in support of the proposed amendments.
“My house is approximately 70 years old,” he said. “My windows vibrate at night with noise. I am approximately 1,000 feet from the source of the noise. It vibrates the house, the windows, anything you can imagine. When the weekend comes, it’s out of control, it’s perpetual noise.”
Porteus Burke, a local attorney, agreed with what the other residents said, adding that his house is a similar distance from the source of noise disturbances.
“I am 1,200 feet from a noise source on E. Main Street. I can hear every bit of that noise,” said Burke. “The words, every decibel comes straight through. It comes through the windows, it’ll overwhelm the window unit. What I’ve heard my fellow citizens speak about is antipathy toward loud noise.”
The ordinance currently lists times where officers are allowed to use their judgement instead of sound measuring devices to determine if a noise is creating a disturbance. Outside of those times, officers will still be able to use the decibel measuring tools to restrict noise levels that are in excess of 65db.
The council agreed to pass the amendments as written, but hope to examine any issues with enforcement as they arise.