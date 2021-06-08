A New Iberia centenarian celebrated her 100th birthday Sunday surrounded by friends and family.
The family of Helen Courrege turned out to a home near Acadian Acres Sunday afternoon to celebrate Courrege’s many years of life and wish for many more.
Signs around the neighborhood were decorated with congratulations for Courrege, who is a New Iberia native and resident.
Beryl Dore with Audobon Hospice said Courrege has been a longtime resident of New Iberia and had the goal of seeing her 100th birthday, which she succeeded at
Courrege’s niece Carrie Dore said at the event the family had a strong line of centenarians, with one family living to an astounding 120 years old.
Courrege was all smiles during the celebration of her 100 years alive, and was delighted to be surrounded by family and loved ones. Although a sibling to over a dozen brothers and sisters, Courrege has one son, Jack. The rest present at the event were nieces, nephews and other extended family.
When asked about the secret to a long life, Dore said it was all about the mentality.
“A lot of hard work, that’s how she lived so long,” she said