Garden View Assisted Living in New Iberia recently announced the addition of a new executive director, community liaison and dietary manager.
Lauren Barras was named executive director. A resident of New Iberia, Barras is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and is a Licensed Nursing Facility Administrator, according to a statement from Garden View Assisted Living.
Barras has worked in the long-term care industry for 10 years during which time she has received multiple healthcare awards including Iberia Parish Healthcare Heroes Best Social Worker/Case Manager, the statement said. Barras said she enjoys spending time with the residents and family members and helping improve their quality of life.
“I’m overjoyed for this new journey at Garden View and am excited to bring new ideas and adven–tures to the current and future residents,” she said.
She and husband Tyler Barras have two daughters.
Debra Savoie has joined Garden View as community liaison. Savoie has over 25 years of marketing experience in the healthcare industry. Born and raised on Weeks Island, she has lived in New Iberia for over 30 years.
Savoie is a graduate of New Iberia Senior High and attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She is well known in the community for her work with non-profit organizations. Some of her accomplishments include co-founder and first president of the Lydia Cancer Association, founder of the Lydia Cajun Food Fest, co-founder and first chair of Acadiana Hope for a Cure, and facilitator of Alzheimer Services of Acadiana Inc.
Savoie is an Iberia Parish School Board member and has been actively involved in both the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce and Lafayette Chamber of Commerce for many years, receiving the Greater Iberia Chamber Outstanding Civic Service Award in 2011.
“I’m looking forward to showing the community all that Garden View has to offer and how much the residents feel at home here,” she said.
New dietary manager Tom Jennings has spent the last 28 years in the culinary and restaurant industry. He has designed menus, built kitchens, and trained many cooks and kitchen manage–ment teams, according to the statement from Garden View. A resident of Lafayette, Jennings was diagnosed with type one diabetes at an early age, leading him to understand food and its effect on the body. With his mother’s assistance he learned to cook where the seed was planted for his lifelong career.
“With my years of experience, and education in culinary arts, I plan to bring back professionalism, and structure to the food program, with a taste of home on the plate,” he said.
Jennings said he enjoys spending time with friends and family, working on old hot rods with his father and spending time with his two rescue Rottweilers, Fran and Loretta.