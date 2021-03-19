Representatives from Turner Industries were met with a big Cajun welcome Friday morning following the company’s announcement that it had chosen Iberia Parish as its site for future fabrication of modules and related services in the energy sector.
At an event filled with local and state officials, as well as Gov. John Bel Edwards, executive director of the Port of Iberia Craig Romero called Turner Industries locating to the parish a milestone for the parish.
“Their portfolio of customers is so diverse it gets me excited,” Romero said at the event. “This company has its tentacles in the industrial sector far greater than any other company I can think of.”
According to a prepared statement from the governor’s office, Baton Rouge-based Turner Industries is one of the nation’s largest industrial construction firms. The company recently completed an extensive search of 30 potential port locations along the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico prior to selecting the Port of Iberia for its sixth permanent Louisiana site and 13th site companywide.
Extensive facilities with fabrication bays, overhead crane capacity, warehousing, office space and bulkhead accessing the port’s commercial canal contributed to Turner’s selection of the Louisiana site.
President of Turner Industries Stevie Toups said the company was proud to set up shop in Iberia Parish, and that the workforce of this area was one of the driving factors in locating here.
“At the end of the day it’s the people of Louisiana, the workforce down here south of I-10 and the work ethic that is unparalleled,” Toups said. “You can hear a boardroom in Switzerland talk about the productivity in south Louisiana, you can’t pass that up. We’re very excited to be here.”
Edwards, speaking at the event, mentioned the Acadiana Gulf of Mexico Access Channel as one of the crucial infrastructure projects that is drawing people to the Port of Iberia. Infrastructure development like bulkhead improvements is also expected to enable the fabrication and shipment of heavier structures by Turner Industries and other tenants.
“I’m truly thrilled Turner Industries has selected the Port of Iberia after evaluating 30 different ports, we are so thrilled he decided to invest here,” Edwards said.
Turner Industries employs about 18,000 people nationwide, with about 10,000 of those being located in Louisiana.
The company plans to occupy the Port of Iberia location via a long-term lease beginning in May.