The New Iberia City Council said farewell to its city clerk and approved the hiring of a new one at its meeting Tuesday.
Current Clerk Maxine Gonsoulin, who was hired when Mayor Freddie DeCourt took office, retires from her position at the end of the week. The council unanimously approved DeCourt’s choice of replacement, Erin Romero.
Romero was previously employed with the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, working as a paralegal. Romero briefly thanked the council after the decision was made.
“I’m excited,” DeCourt said. “I hate to see Maxine leave. She’s done a great job. I did a little search and Maxine was gracious enough to give us a little time for transition.
“I think Erin is going to do a really good job for us,” he added.
The council was unanimously supportive of the decision, while also agreeing that Gonsoulin will be missed as a clerk.
“This is the mayor’s hire, we have to trust his wisdom on who he thinks needs to be his right hand person,” Councilman Marlon Lewis said.
The council made another appointment at the meeting, naming Rosalind Garett to replace Michael Cormier on the New Iberia Planning and Zoning Commission. The vote was unanimous.
In other business, the council gave final passage to the millage rates for the new fiscal year. The rates will be staying the same as the previous year’s rates.
Mayor Pro Tem Dan Doerle said the property reassessment happening Iberia Parish Assessor has nothing to do with the millage rates for the city.
“What you’re paying now is what you’re paying next year,” Doerle said. “We are not going up on millages.”