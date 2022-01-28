Jacob LeBLanc has big plans for his new church opening on Sunday, and even bigger plans for New Iberia.
LeBlanc, a New Iberia native who will be leading the church alongside his wife Grace, wants his new congregation to live up to its name by serving the people who live in the city, and expand into other parts of New Iberia that have different needs.
“We want to provide a community. We have a big vision,” LeBlanc said. “We don’t want to be a megachurch but we do want to have multiple campuses to serve different parts of the city that could use the resources we can give.”
LeBlanc’s vision for a new church in the city comes after years of experience planting churches as well as time spent working with church communities in New Iberia.
Although he’s spent years away from his hometown, LeBlanc said there has always been something about New Iberia that has continually drawn him back.
And while his vision for the church is big, the congregation is starting small with a few hundred members. Thanks to his friendship with the Rev. Ryan Derouen of Church on the Rock, LeBlanc was able to plant his new church inside another church.
Leblanc said he’s had a longtime friendship with Derouen and even went to school with the pastor’s wife, and when Derouen offered LeBlanc the use of his church on Sunday afternoons it seemed like a perfect fit.
The new senior pastor has been working overtime to upgrade the church in the meantime.
“This will be the most technologically advanced church in the city,” LeBlanc said. “I’m so grateful to Pastor Ryan for the use of this building.”
The Community Church will have its first official service on Sunday, and LeBlanc said he is planning the inaugural service at 5 p.m. with songs, prayer and a message about the church’s plans for the city and congregation.
Ultimately, he said that will include a church with multiple campuses, and LeBlanc hopes to see the church expanding into the Acadian Acres, downtown New Iberia, City Park and West End areas of the city.
People already seemed to be drawn to the vision. Although an official service hasn’t happened yet, the pastor said he has had an average of 100 show up to team launch meetings, and is anticipating 250 to 500 for the kickoff on Sunday.
However, LeBlanc said he doesn’t see the church as his own, and wants the future of The Community Church to be an expression of the faith of the people who comprise it.
“I don’t want to say you have to cater to what I want,” he said. “We should reach people however they receive Jesus. I want people to know their pastor, God has called me to shepherd the people He’s bringing to me. This is God’s church, not my church and I’m going to do it however He leads me to do it.”