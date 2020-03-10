New chief outlines plans for Jeanerette Police Department

JEANERETTE — The Jeanerette Board of Aldermen heard an update from newly appointed police chief Dusty Vallot at Monday night’s regular meeting.
Vallot was appointed last month during a special meeting after the board went into executive session to interview three prospective candidates for the job.
Vallot, who has worked for the Jeanerette City Marshal and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, was chosen for his ties to the Jeanerette community and work experience, among other things.
During the meeting, Vallot was sworn into office but has actually already been on the ground, having been working as Jeanerette chief of police for 12 days.
One of the most important tasks Vallot said he has been working on is cleaning out the back shed of the Jeanerette Police Department, which he said he hopes to use to store evidence for the department.
“We’re in the process of cleaning out the back of the police department,” Vallot said. “There’s a bunch of stuff back there. We’re going to use it for evidence processing.”
The chief also said that the department was in the process of compiling a list of all the sick and elderly in the community, and plans on having the JPD regularly check up on residents, especially the ones who are alone.
Vallot said he also hopes to bring inmates from the Iberia Parish Jail to clean up the grounds of the department as well as detail vehicles, as well as create a mandatory time for officers to go on foot patrols in Jeanerette.