New Boys & Girls Club campus set for West End

The Boys and Girls Clubs of New Iberia will be expanding into the West End sometime this year after the city dedicated funds for the project, and a STEM grant was awarded to the local Boys and Girls Club.
The New Iberia Boys and Girls Clubs will be getting an additional campus this year with the help of funding from the New Iberia city government.
The New Iberia City Council had budgeted $50,000 last year for the expansion of the Boys and Girls Clubs to the West End, where the organization will be making use of the teen side of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center at West End Park.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the decision was made as part of the budgeting process last year. In addition to that $50,000, another $90,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act will be slated for the expansion as well. DeCourt said another $90,000 will go toward the project once the second round of ARPA funding comes to the city.
“I think our community needs and it would certainly do a lot of good in that area,” DeCourt said.
The New Iberia Boys and Girls Clubs currently operates out of the old gymnasium off Center Street, where staff members provide fun and educational activities for the children who are a part of the organization.
The Acadiana Boys and Girls Clubs is the leading youth serving organization in Acadiana, and serves children ranging from ages 6 to 18. There are currently six locations, including the New Iberia chapter, that perform after school program and summer program functions.
The purpose of the club is to provide safe, impactful and high quality experiences for kids in local areas and beyond. The main focuses of the club are academic success, healthy lifestyles and habits and good character and leadership.
The New Iberia unit also recently received a $5,000 STEM Talent Pipeline grant to support STEM programming at the local club.
The grant was part of a $30,000 STEM Talent Pipeline grant to the Boys and Girls Clubs in Louisiana to support six clubs throughout the state.
“The investment made in our youth will help create a better future for Louisiana and give all children an opportunity to thrive in careers that pay above-average salaries,” Chief Impact Officer Missy Andrade said last week regarding the grant. “We’re excited that PhRMA has joined us in our effort to inspire our youth with a hands-on approach to STEM learning.”
DeCourt said an official timeline has not been worked out for the West End expansion, but expects to see it sometime during the fall of this year.