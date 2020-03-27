A group of community residents came together Thursday evening on Marquette Street in New Iberia to pray over the COVID-19 outbreak currently affecting the nation.
Catherine Alleman, a retired schoolteacher, said neighborhood residents met for the second time in two weeks to pray the Rosary for those affected by the coronavirus.
Thursday’s group had nine members, which was in line with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ rule for less than 10 people to congregate, and also had each person “socially distanced” at least 6 feet from each other.
Alleman said prayer is the only way for the virus pandemic to go away, and she hopes others will follow in the Marquette neighborhood’s footsteps.
“If we can set an example for neighbors to get together, it would be good for the country,” Alleman said. “Prayer is the only thing that can help with this, it can make a difference.”
Alleman said she plans to continue hosting Rosary prayers until the end of the pandemic.