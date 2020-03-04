ST. MARTINVILLE — St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars said that efforts to negotiate a deal with landowners to allow public access to a boat landing on Lake Martin have reached a stalemate, but he is open to other offers from landowners who would be willing to work with the parish on a solution.
In a conversation after Tuesday night’s regular St. Martin Parish Council meeting, Cedars said the parish had made proposals to make the existing landing site available to the public, but the family of the landowners who control that property have not been responsive.
“We made an offer to the family which owns the land on Feb. 11,” Cedars said. “So far, we have not heard anything back.”
He said that he has talked to state officials and has been assured that if an alternate site for a boat launch were secured, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries would help get the launch built.
“I’m willing to have discussions with any other landowner in the Lake Martin area,” Cedars said. “The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has committed to help build a new landing.”
Cedars said he had offered the family a hold harmless clause if they would allow the public to access the landing, but it was rejected. He said it was his belief that part of the family which owns the land where the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries built the original landing decades ago were thinking of creating a commercial venture to capitalize on the location.
The issue of access to the lake was first raised years ago when a business owner created a store, then a snack bar, then a bar at the landing site and bagan restricting access. That case, decided in the business owner’s favor in the trial court, is still pending before the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals.
In the meantime, Cedars said that public access to the landing is something he cannot guarantee.
“Wildlife and Fisheries built the original landing,” Cedars said. “There’s not a whole lot that I can do at this point with it.”
During the formal meeting, the council put its floodplain ordinance on hold, deferring action at Cedar’s request.
The proposal, first addressed at the council’s November committee hearing, is aimed at mitigating flood damage and helping insured residents potentially lower their insurance costs. The plan would be point based, allowing homeowners to increase their home’s flood resistance in exchange for a lower rate.
But Cedars said that the inability to find a baseline to set the standard on has made crafting an enforceable ordinance untenable.
“We were seeking to enforce a freeboard requirement across the parish,” Cedars explained, “but we are having trouble establishing benchmarks for the base flood elevation.”
The council also received a briefing from Gary O’Neal, senior project manager for Quality Engineering, on the progress of the Breaux Bridge Manor Drainage Improvement project. O’Neal said the project is proceeding, but may take some time to come to fruition.
“The study is completed,” O’Neal said. “Now we send it to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, then they send it on to FEMA to determine how much it will cost.”
The $3-million project will involve dredging a five-mile segment of Bayou Portage, allowing a 25-square-mile area to have easier drainage.
“Once they approve the deliverables, hopefully they will approve funding,” O’Neal said. “Of course, it also goes to the Army Corps of Engineers.”
“That could take a long time,” Cedars said.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
• Approved a resolution supporting the St. Martin Parish Summer Nutrition Program.
• Proclaimed the month of March as American Red Cross Month in St. Martin Parish.
• Reappointed Calder Hebert, Brody Miller and Terry Guidry to the St. Martin Parish 911 Emergency Board of Commissioners.
• Appointed the inaugural members of the St. Martin Parish Recreation Board of Directors.