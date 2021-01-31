Help the Helpers, the annual fundraising project spearheaded by The Daily Iberian, raised almost $15,000 for some of Iberia Parish’s most crucial non-profit organizations as a result of the effort this year.
A sum total of $14,495 was collected thanks to the goodwill of Teche Area residents as a result of the Help the Helpers campaign, which sends all funds to non-profit organizations during the holiday season.
Funds raised for Help the Helpers are split between nine Iberia Parish non-profits that perform various services for the needy in the parish. Those organizations are Iberia Homeless Shelter, Disch-DeClouet Social Service Center, Angel Paws Adoption Center, St. Nicholas Social Concern, Shepherds Food Pantry, Solomon House, Chez Hope, CASA of the 16th JDC and St. Francis Diner.
Those organizations were highlighted late last year in individual stories as well.